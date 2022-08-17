Johnny Wilson dominates the red zone in FSU football's Wednesday practice

Florida State ramped up the game-prep work for its season-opening game Wednesday. After first introducing some scout-team stuff to prepare for Duquesne at the end of Tuesday morning’s practice, the Seminoles did far more of this Wednesday morning. The team held two lengthy periods of scout-team work, working on what they could see against the FCS Dukes come Aug. 27. “This was our first game-week Tuesday. We wanted to introduce that,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “We still got good crossover, speed on speed, but really starting to introduce more Duquesne game plan, thought process. Trying to show guys how to practice, what that’s going to look like… “I was really pleased with the guys we have on those (scout team) squads.” This larger amount of scout-team work didn’t stop it from being a physical practice as the team wore full pads for the second straight day.



After Tuesday wasn’t Johnny Wilson’s best practice with a few drops, he bounced back in a major way Wednesday. In 1-on-1 goal-line drills against members of the FSU secondary, he caught four touchdowns in as many reps. He had one catch where he laid out in the back of the end zone to make a diving catch and another where he juked Jarrian Jones and created tons of space for a wide-open catch. Sandwiched between those two were plays where he got loose and made smooth touchdown catches in stride in the corner of the end zone. After Jordan Travis talked Tuesday about how he’s able to use Wilson’s size when targeting him, that was on full display in 7-on-7 work Wednesday. Travis threw one pass especially high during this period, having to do so to get it over the outstretched arms of leaping safety Jarques McClellion. While it may have been too high for every other receiver, Wilson’s size allowed him to reach up and snag it for an impressive catch.

