Two of Florida State's receivers — Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman — have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is presented to the nation's top receiver.

Wilson caught 43 passes for 897 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 at FSU, his first season following his transfer from Arizona State.

Coleman caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 at Michigan State. He transferred to FSU after spring practice.

Semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award will be announced Nov. 20 before three finalists are announced Nov. 28. This year’s winner will be revealed as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.

Below is the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club.

Alex Adams, Akron

Elijhah Badger, Arizona State

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech

Jalon Calhoun, Duke

Dante Cephas, Penn State

De'Corian Clark, UTSA

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Malachi Corley, WKU

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Corey Crooms Jr., Minnesota

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

Corey Gammage, UCF

Tre Harris, Ole Miss

Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern

Tory Horton, Colorado State

Tyrone Howell, ULM

Jeremiah Hunter, California

Ali Jennings III, Virginia Tech

Tez Johnson, Oregon

Caullin Lacy, South Alabama

Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

Dominic Lovett, Georgia

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Jalen McMillan, Washington

Malik Nabers, LSU

Jerjuan Newton, Toledo

Rome Odunze, Washington

Ryan O'Keefe, Boston College

Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Bradley Rozner, NC State

Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt

Dorian Singer, USC

Tyrin Smith, UTEP

Elijah Spencer, Minnesota

J.Michael Sturdivant, UCLA

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Devin Voisin, South Alabama

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Tahj Washington, USC

Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina

Sam Wiglusz, Ohio

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Xavier Worthy, Texas