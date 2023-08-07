Johnny Wilson, Keon Coleman on Biletnikoff Award watch list
Two of Florida State's receivers — Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman — have been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list. The award is presented to the nation's top receiver.
Wilson caught 43 passes for 897 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 at FSU, his first season following his transfer from Arizona State.
Coleman caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 at Michigan State. He transferred to FSU after spring practice.
Semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award will be announced Nov. 20 before three finalists are announced Nov. 28. This year’s winner will be revealed as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.
Below is the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club.
Alex Adams, Akron
Elijhah Badger, Arizona State
Brock Bowers, Georgia
Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech
Jalon Calhoun, Duke
Dante Cephas, Penn State
De'Corian Clark, UTSA
Keon Coleman, Florida State
Malachi Corley, WKU
Jacob Cowing, Arizona
Corey Crooms Jr., Minnesota
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Zakhari Franklin, Ole Miss
Troy Franklin, Oregon
Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Corey Gammage, UCF
Tre Harris, Ole Miss
Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern
Tory Horton, Colorado State
Tyrone Howell, ULM
Jeremiah Hunter, California
Ali Jennings III, Virginia Tech
Tez Johnson, Oregon
Caullin Lacy, South Alabama
Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
Dominic Lovett, Georgia
Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Jalen McMillan, Washington
Malik Nabers, LSU
Jerjuan Newton, Toledo
Rome Odunze, Washington
Ryan O'Keefe, Boston College
Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State
Bradley Rozner, NC State
Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt
Dorian Singer, USC
Tyrin Smith, UTEP
Elijah Spencer, Minnesota
J.Michael Sturdivant, UCLA
Jamari Thrash, Louisville
Devin Voisin, South Alabama
Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Tahj Washington, USC
Antwane Wells Jr., South Carolina
Sam Wiglusz, Ohio
Johnny Wilson, Florida State
Xavier Worthy, Texas
