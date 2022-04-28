Johnson to rekindle FSU's NFL Draft legacy for defensive linemen

Florida State's sports information department posted a graphic on Twitter this week, celebrating the Seminoles' proud tradition of defensive linemen being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. And there are some all-time greats pictured, including former NFL stars like Peter Boulware and Corey Simon and a current NFL standout in Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers. But the image also is a reminder of how few elite defensive linemen FSU has churned out in recent years. *** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***

FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson is projected to be one of the top 15 picks in tonight's 2022 NFL Draft. (USAToday Sports Imagea)

When Jermaine Johnson is selected tonight in the 2022 NFL Draft -- he is projected by most analysts to go anywhere from No. 8 through No. 13 -- he will be the first FSU defensive lineman selected in the first round since Burns in 2019 and only the second since Bjoern Werner in 2013. In fact, of the 12 first-round defensive linemen produced by FSU, nine came in a span of just over a decade, starting with Derrick Alexander in 1995 and running through Brodrick Bunkley and Kamerion Wimbley in 2006. If Johnson does go among the top 10 picks, as many believe, he will be the first Seminole defensive lineman to go that high since Green Bay selected Jamal Reynolds at No. 10 in 2001. The only three to be selected higher were Boulware (No. 4), Simon (No. 6) and Andre Wadsworth (No. 3). Here is a look back at FSU's complete list of defensive line first-rounders:

FSU First-Round DL Selections Name Year Pick No. Team Brian Burns 2019 16 Carolina Bjoern Werner 2013 24 Indianapolis Kamerion Wimbley 2006 13 Cleveland Brodrick Bunkley 2006 14 Philadelphia Travis Johnson 2005 16 Houston Jamal Reynolds 2001 10 Green Bay Corey Simon 2000 6 Philadelphia Andre Wadsworth 1998 3 Arizona Peter Boulware 1997 4 Baltimore Reinard Wilson 1997 14 Cincinnati Derrick Alexander 1995 11 Minnesota Alphonso Carreker 1984 12 Green Bay

The Seminoles, who have produced 45 first-round picks and 292 all-time NFL draft selections, could have a couple more players selected after Johnson. Running back Jashaun Corbin and defensive end Keir Thomas could be mid- to late-round picks, and tight end Jordan Wilson could also be a late-round possibility. All four of those players were transfers who started their careers at other Power 5 schools.