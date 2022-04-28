 Jermaine Johnson to add to FSU Football's legacy in NFL Draft
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-28 12:22:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Johnson to rekindle FSU's NFL Draft legacy for defensive linemen

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

Florida State's sports information department posted a graphic on Twitter this week, celebrating the Seminoles' proud tradition of defensive linemen being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

And there are some all-time greats pictured, including former NFL stars like Peter Boulware and Corey Simon and a current NFL standout in Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers.

But the image also is a reminder of how few elite defensive linemen FSU has churned out in recent years.

*** Don't miss out on any of our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial ***

FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson is projected to be one of the top 15 picks in tonight's 2022 NFL Draft.
FSU defensive end Jermaine Johnson is projected to be one of the top 15 picks in tonight's 2022 NFL Draft. (USAToday Sports Imagea)

When Jermaine Johnson is selected tonight in the 2022 NFL Draft -- he is projected by most analysts to go anywhere from No. 8 through No. 13 -- he will be the first FSU defensive lineman selected in the first round since Burns in 2019 and only the second since Bjoern Werner in 2013.

In fact, of the 12 first-round defensive linemen produced by FSU, nine came in a span of just over a decade, starting with Derrick Alexander in 1995 and running through Brodrick Bunkley and Kamerion Wimbley in 2006.

If Johnson does go among the top 10 picks, as many believe, he will be the first Seminole defensive lineman to go that high since Green Bay selected Jamal Reynolds at No. 10 in 2001. The only three to be selected higher were Boulware (No. 4), Simon (No. 6) and Andre Wadsworth (No. 3).

Here is a look back at FSU's complete list of defensive line first-rounders:

FSU First-Round DL Selections
Name Year Pick No.  Team

Brian Burns

2019

16

Carolina

Bjoern Werner

2013

24

Indianapolis

Kamerion Wimbley

2006

13

Cleveland

Brodrick Bunkley

2006

14

Philadelphia

Travis Johnson

2005

16

Houston

Jamal Reynolds

2001

10

Green Bay

Corey Simon

2000

6

Philadelphia

Andre Wadsworth

1998

3

Arizona

Peter Boulware

1997

4

Baltimore

Reinard Wilson

1997

14

Cincinnati

Derrick Alexander

1995

11

Minnesota

Alphonso Carreker

1984

12

Green Bay

The Seminoles, who have produced 45 first-round picks and 292 all-time NFL draft selections, could have a couple more players selected after Johnson.

Running back Jashaun Corbin and defensive end Keir Thomas could be mid- to late-round picks, and tight end Jordan Wilson could also be a late-round possibility.

All four of those players were transfers who started their careers at other Power 5 schools.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}