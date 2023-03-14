A dinner and golf tournament will be held for longtime Florida State football running back coach and Seminole Booster development officer Billy Sexton to lift his spirits and lighten the load of an arduous rehabilitation following a massive stroke.

The dinner will be held on Sunday, April 16 at Glory Days Grill, a fitting name for the venue where five decades of dedicated service to Florida State will be celebrated. The golf tournament will be held on Monday, April 17 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club, where Billy was once a member of the FSU golf team.

In the 1960s, Leon High School’s Billy Sexton could do it all, whether it was pitchin’ a football or baseball, shooting a basketball, or striking a golf ball, Billy made the difficult look easy. Then suddenly, in August 2022, after enjoying lunch with friends, Sexton suffered the stroke and nothing has been easy since.

The uber-talented athlete lost the use of the right side of his body, use of his left leg and our loquacious friend also lost his ability to speak.

Seven months into this challenging rehabilitation, in which therapists work to retrain the brain to control the muscles, the man who ran or swam most every day is now able to use a walker – with assistance – and is in speech therapy to improve his ability to speak.

Throughout the struggle, Billy has remained alert, cracking smiles during managed visits with friends.

His wife, Joy, has been by his bedside every day, sleeping in a bedside chair every night.

"Billy is still fighting the good fight," Joy told the Democrat’s Jim Henry. "The last couple of weeks he has gotten a little stronger and seems to be improving a little.

"We just take one day at a time."

What the couple has endured is more taxing physically and emotionally than anything endured in sports. Think about two-a-day football practices in Florida’s August heat, run by legendary taskmasters Gene Cox at Leon High School and Bear Bryant at Alabama. Those of you who have gone through it know those 30 days were designed to test your will. Rather than just the month of August, the Sextons have been tested every month since, with more to come in this day-to-day journey towards improvement.

Billy is living the “get 1 percent better each day” mantra the Bowden staff preached daily to FSU’s football players.

To lift Joy and Billy’s spirits, and to lighten the financial burden of their journey, former Seminole Booster President and CEO Andy Miller decided to organize a golf tournament and asked The Osceola to help organize a dinner.

“For more than five decades, Billy served Florida State University, first as a quarterback in the early 1970s, then as an assistant coach under the legendary Bobby Bowden and most recently he served Seminole Boosters with distinction as a dynamic fundraiser and ambassador,” Miller said. “As an expression of our love and support, friends of Billy Sexton have organized events to recognize Billy’s legacy and contribute to his recovery. The goal is to lift Billy and Joy’s spirits and to lighten their load.”

The response to the golf outing and dinner has been stunning, which is a testimony to the friendships the Sextons have developed as well as to what players, coaches and fans think of as “the Seminole Family.”

High school friends, neighbors, college teammates, former players and coaches, Seminole Booster donors and neighbors have rushed forward to express their love for Billy and Joy by participating or donating.