The Osceola and our sponsor Glory Days invite you to join us for the ACC and/or SEC Championship games at Glory Days (1926 Capital Circle NE in Tallahassee).

On a very busy Seminole weekend, the Osceola will be split between Charlotte and Tallahassee covering the ACC championship game, FSU recruiting, the opening of the College Football portal, the CFP announcement on Sunday and the College Cup in soccer. Come watch the game with publisher Jerry Kutz, managing editor Bob Ferrante, recruiting editor/football analyst Pat Burnham and writer Nick Carlisle.

Glory Days has multiple television sets, along with great food and beverages at reasonable prices. There is no cost of admission, just pay for the food and beverage you order. There will be drink specials, some free appetizers, giveaways, and the opportunity to cheer the Seminoles together. RSVP to Jkutz@theosceola.com by Friday to let us know how many seats you want for each game.

4 p.m. — SEC Championship Game (Alabama vs. Georgia)

8 p.m. — ACC Championship Game (Florida State vs. Louisville)

If you have any questions call Jerry Kutz at 850.508.8690

Looking forward to seeing you Saturday!