Join The Osceola.com staff in Orlando for two days of fun on Church Street.

Wednesday, December 28 (2 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Join The Osceola staff at Haos on Church (123 W. Church Street), which is right in the middle of the Battle’s End Block Party and where Seminole country music stars Jake Owen (FSU), songwriters Tyler Reeve (FSU) and Cole Taylor will perform live.

We’ve reserved the second floor of Haos on Church for subscribers to gather, order a bite to eat, a beverage and to talk Seminole sports with the Osceola Staff and special guests. Feel free to bring family and friends to this FREE event.

Thursday, December 29 (11 am to 3 pm)

Get your game face on at the Game Day Block Party on Church Street prior to the Cheez-It Bowl. The Osceola will be the presenting sponsor of the pre-game party, which runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with live acoustic music from noon to 1:30 p.m. Come enjoy the pre-game vibe, talk FSU sports with the Osceola staff until 3 p.m. when we’ll head down to the stadium.

Park downtown and ride a FREE SHUTTLE, which will run between the block party and the stadium before and after the game. The shuttle will pick up and drop off at the intersection of Division and Church Street, which is one block from the party.

Let’s gather the Seminoles and paint Orlando Garnet and Gold this coming Wednesday and Thursday.