{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 09:10:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Join us for Warchant Happy Hour: Talking FSU football today at 5 p.m. ET

Warchant.com Staff
Since many of us are still doing some type of social distancing to stop the spread of Covid-19, the staff at Warchant.com would like to invite you to join us for our latest interactive, virtual Happy Hour this afternoon from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

The live video stream will be posted right here and on our Warchant YouTube page.

How do you participate?

* Call us on the Warchant Hot Line at 850-792-5730 and tell us what you are drinking. Then share your favorite FSU story, make a comment or ask a question of the staff. Anything goes -- it's Happy Hour!

* Make a post on Twitter, tag our @Warchant account and share a photo with your favorite beverage (doesn't need to be alcohol). Posting comments or additional photos involving FSU sports is also encouraged.

OR

* Post questions or comments in advance on the Tribal Council.

We'll give out $25 Garnet & Gold eCards to some of the top participants.

