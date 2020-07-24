Join us today, talk FSU Football during Warchant Happy Hour
The staff at Warchant.com would like to invite you to join us for our latest virtual Happy Hour this afternoon from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.
The live video stream will be right here and on our Warchant YouTube page.
How do you participate?
* Call us on the Warchant Hot Line at 850-792-5730 and tell us what you are drinking. Then share your favorite FSU story, make a comment or ask a question of the staff.
* Make a post on Twitter, tag our @Warchant account and share a photo with your favorite beverage (doesn't need to be alcohol). Posting comments or additional photos involving FSU sports is also encouraged.
OR
* Post questions or comments in advance on the Tribal Council.
We'll give out $25 Garnet & Gold eCards to some of the top participants.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this with other Florida State fans in the Tribal Council