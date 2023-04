Class of 2024 four-star safety prospect Jordan Pride announced late on Wednesday night that he was de-committing from Florida State and that he was going to re-open his recruitment.

Pride, who is originally from Blountstown, Fla., is attending Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He is the second prospect to de-commit from the Seminoles 2024 recruiting class. Two weeks ago, defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn announced he was no longer committed to the Seminoles.

"I have not felt like Pride was going to be in FSU's 2024 recruiting class now for a couple of months," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "He never visits FSU and was always finding a way to visit other schools."