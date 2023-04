Class of 2024 four-star safety prospect Jordan Pride announced late on Wednesday night that he was de-committing from Florida State and that he was going to re-open his recruitment. Pride, originally from Blountstown, Florida is currently attending Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He is the second prospect to de-commit from the Seminoles 2024 recruiting class. Two weeks ago, defensive tackle Keishawn Mashburn announced he was no longer committed to the Seminoles.

"I have not felt like Pride was going to be in FSU's 2024 recruiting class now for a couple of months," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "He never visits FSU and was always finding a way to visit other schools."

FSU currently has eight prospects committed to being a part of its 2024 signing class including safety CJ Heard. The decommitments of Pride and Mashburn has seen the Seminoles drop from 4th to 10th in the Rivals recruiting rankings.

Florida State is still heavily involved with several 2024 safeties including four-star prospects Ricardo Jones and Jarvis Boatright and three-star prospect Ryan Mack. There are several prospects who are listed as Athletes that could fill the spot left open by Pride including KJ Bolden and Trey Horne.