Jordan Travis didn't win Saturday's start, but he might just have won the starting job.

Looking for a spark on offense, Florida State coach Mike Norvell benched junior quarterback James Blackman on Saturday and gave freshman Tate Rodemaker the starting nod against visiting Jacksonville State.

With not much happening through four drives, Norvell inserted the redshirt sophomore Travis behind center, and the Seminoles' offense took flight for the first time all season.

Travis led FSU on five straight touchdown drives to rally for a second-half lead and pulled away for a 41-24 victory before an announced crowd of 13,589. The Seminoles are now 1-2 on the season heading into next Saturday's game at Notre Dame.

Don't miss our great FSU Sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial