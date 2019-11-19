"It was probably one of the greatest feelings I've ever felt in my life," Travis said.

Travis does, however, remember the rush he experienced when offensive coordinator Kendal Briles called his number on the sideline and sent him into the game for that play.

At that particular moment, he was more focused on reading Boston College's defense and weaving his way to the end zone.

Jordan Travis doesn't remember the emotions he felt as he ripped off a 26-yard touchown run on his first snap as a Florida State football player two weeks ago.

Up until that moment, Travis had yet to step onto the field in a Florida State game. The redshirt freshman transferred in from Louisville this past January but wasn't used in any of the Seminoles' first nine contests.

In the last two games -- wins over Boston College and Alabama State -- Travis has carried the ball seven times and already is the Seminoles' third-leading rusher for the season. He has 163 yards, two touchdowns and is averaging 23.3 yards per attempt.

"We knew he was really athletic," Briles said. "We've seen it all year. We've seen him going against the scout team whenever he does that. He has not disappointed. We knew that he was gifted with his feet, and he's been able to go out there and execute at a high level."

A high level, indeed.

Travis' second touchdown, which went for 66 yards in the Boston College game, was the longest TD run for a Florida State quarterback in school history. This past Saturday, he became the first Seminole to throw a 60-yard pass and break off a 60-yard run in the same game.

There have been questions over the last two weeks about why Travis was kept under wraps until recently -- especially since Briles' offense has enjoyed great success with mobile quarterbacks in the past. While much of that speculation has centered around former head coach Willie Taggart, who was fired six days before the Boston College game, Briles didn't expound on why it didn't happen earlier.