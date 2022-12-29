ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida State’s path to a 10th win was viewed as an easier journey against shorthanded Oklahoma. As it turned out, the Seminoles were far from tough enough in the first half before delivering with a 17-point fourth quarter and a timely turnover.

Jordan Travis connected with Johnny Wilson on a one-handed 58-yard reception that set up Ryan Fitzgerald’s 32-yard field-goal attempt with 55 seconds left to cap a 35-32 Seminoles victory at the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night.

Travis threw for a career-best 418 yards, connecting with Johnny Wilson eight times for 202 yards. A redshirt junior, Travis completed 27 of 38 passes and now owns the 12th 3,000-yard season in FSU history. He earned bowl MVP honors and is the first Seminole to surpass 3,000 passing yards since Deondre Francois in 2016 (3,350 yards).

Wilson finished with 897 passing yards. The 202 receiving yards on Thursday were the most for FSU in a bowl game.

FSU (10-3) won its sixth straight game to wrap up 2022 and captured a 10th win for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles also scored 30 or more points for a sixth straight game.

Oklahoma was shorthanded, without four starting offensive linemen, but far more feisty than expected and led 17-11 at the half. But in what often resembled a Big 12 game, FSU had more offense (and just enough defense) in the second half.

Omarion Cooper forced a fumble, which was recovered by Jammie Robinson with 9:41 to go. Travis and Co. pieced together a touchdown drive, culminating with a 17-yard TD pass to Markeston Douglas.

FSU struggled on fourth downs, going 0 for 3, and giving Oklahoma short fields. But the Sooners only scored one touchdown off the short fields.

Treshaun Ward had 10 carries or 81 yards and two touchdowns, including a 38-yard TD run in FSU’s 17-point fourth quarter.