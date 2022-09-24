Florida State returned home for the first time in a month, welcoming back a full house of fans and pouring it on against one of the ACC’s worst teams.

FSU is 4-0 for the first time since 2015 and is in line for a top 25 ranking when the polls come out on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles are also 2-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2015.

Jordan Travis completed 16 of 26 passes for a career-high 321 yards and a touchdown as FSU dominated BC 44-14 on Saturday in the biggest rout of an ACC opponent since the 2016 season.

FSU’s attendance was announced as a sellout at 79,560.

"What a night," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "What an incredible, incredible atmosphere. That is what college football is about. The whole buzz around this weekend."

Trey Benson had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and he added a pair of touchdown runs (36 and 15). Lawrance Toafili had a 1-yard TD run, his third scoring run of his season, and Treshaun Ward had a 22-yard touchdown run. FSU now has 12 rushing touchdowns this season.

Kentron Poitier went up to grab a 31-yard touchdown reception, the first score on his FSU career. Darion Williamson caught five passes for 98 yards, both of which are career highs.

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 30-yard field-goal attempt but also missed an extra-point attempt when his kick hit the right upright.

FSU’s defense didn’t allow BC to cross midfield in the first half. The Eagles punted four times and Phil Jurkovec was picked off twice, once each by Omarion Cooper and Greedy Vance. BC finished with seven punts.

Jurkovec completed 15 of 23 passes for 105 yards. BC had 235 offensive yards.

Kalen DeLoach led FSU with seven tackles. Brendan Gant had five tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

BC scored its first points late in the third quarter, when Jurkovec connected with Alex Broome on a 5-yard TD reception.

Mike Norvell is now 12-13 as FSU’s coach. Norvell had gone 0-6 in September games in his first two seasons in Tallahassee but now enjoys a 3-0 mark in September 2022. And a year after FSU's 0-4 start, the Seminoles have flipped the script with a 4-0 start.