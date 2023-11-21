FSU sports information

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was announced Tuesday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, presented to the best player in college football. Travis is one of four quarterbacks and the only player from the ACC represented among the semifinalists.

Travis is FSU's all-time leader in total offense and touchdowns responsible for. He has 27 total touchdowns and two turnovers in 11 games. Travis has led the Seminoles to 17 straight wins, tied for the second-longest winning streak in FSU history.

A three-time ACC Quarterback of the Week, Travis threw a touchdown in 22 consecutive games – the longest streak for a Seminole since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston – and accounted for multiple touchdowns in 16 straight games, a school record and the second-longest streak in the ACC over the last 20 seasons.

Travis is the only player in the country with at least seven rushing touchdowns each of the past four seasons.

Travis had a stretch of 184 pass attempts without an interception, the fifth-longest streak in program history and 13th-longest in ACC history.

Travis began the season with a career-high four touchdown passes and a fifth touchdown on the ground in FSU's 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU. In the second half against the Tigers, Travis had a QBR of 99.9, the highest rating in a half by any quarterback nationally against a ranked opponent since Winston in 2013.On top of FSU's career touchdown and total offense records, Travis is No. 2 at FSU in his career with 65 passing touchdowns, 8,644 passing yards and 28 wins as the starting quarterback. Travis is No. 3 with 633 completions and a 62.5 completion percentage. He also is No. 4 on the program's career list with 31 rushing touchdowns.Three finalists will be announced November 28 with a winner named as part of ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 8.