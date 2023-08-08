FSU sports information

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is one of 35 quarterbacks in the country on the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List, it was announced Tuesday.

Travis, who also was named to the Maxwell Award Watch List last week and was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist last season, enters the 2023 season as a Heisman Trophy candidate after a stellar 2022 campaign in which he led Florida State to its first 10-win season since 2016 and a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma. Travis finished the 2022 season 226-of-353 passing for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and only five interceptions while adding 417 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as well as one receiving touchdown. He was PFF’s highest-graded FBS quarterback and the highest-graded offensive player in the ACC. He is the only player in program history with at least 20 touchdown passes and seven rushing touchdowns in a season, and his 32 touchdowns responsible for rank as the third-highest single-season total in program history. The West Palm Beach native became only the fourth player in FSU history – joining Heisman Trophy winners Jameis Winston, Chris Weinke and Charlie Ward – with at least 3,000 total yards and 30 total touchdowns in a season. His 3,631 yards of total offense ranked fifth on FSU’s single-season list, while his passing yards total was seventh, his passing touchdowns were tied for 10th and his completions were 14th.

Travis led the ACC and ranked third nationally with his average of 8.35 yards per play, ranked first in the conference and fifth in the country with an average of 9.10 yards per pass attempt, led the ACC and ranked eighth nationally with an average of 14.22 yards per completion and led the ACC and was 14th in the country with a pass efficiency rating of 160.1. His average of 247.2 passing yards per game, 24 total passing touchdowns and 64.0 completion percentage all ranked third in the ACC, while his 194 points responsible for and average of 279.3 yards of total offense per game were fourth in the conference.

Travis gives FSU 13 total watch list spots this preseason. In addition to his two watch lists, running back Trey Benson is on watch lists for the Maxwell and Paul Hornung awards and defensive lineman Jared Verse is on the Bronko Nagurski Watch List, along with defensive back Fentrell Cypress II, and also on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers is on the Outland Trophy Watch List, punter Alex Mastromanno was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List and both Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson are the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award.

The Davey O’Brien Award has been presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback since 1981. Florida State boasts three Davey O’Brien Awards, with each coinciding with the Heisman Trophy winners of Charlie Ward in 1993, Chris Weinke in 2000 and Jameis Winston in 2013. This year’s semifinalists will be announced November 7, with three finalists announced November 21 and the winner being announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 7.

The Seminoles open their 2023 season in primetime on Sunday, Sept. 3, vs. LSU. Their season opener kicks off inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ABC.