For the first time since suffering his devastating, season-ending leg injury two weeks ago, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis talked publicly Saturday morning.

The FSU standout joined College GameDay for an interview ahead of No. 4 FSU's (12-0, 8-0) ACC Championship Game matchup vs. No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) Saturday at 8 p.m. on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Here's a transcript of that conversation, touching on how he's doing, his thoughts on the rest of FSU's QB room and more.

How are you feeling? How is your recovery coming along?

"Thank you guys for having me. I feel amazing. The good Lord woke me up this morning so I have a smile on my face always. I'm just blessed. I'm blessed man. My family is here, I'm here with my team, my coaches and the best fans in the world. I'm grateful to be here and all glory to God."

What has your view of Mike Norvell's FSU rebuild been like from where it was to where it is now?

"The change coach Norvell has made with this program is absolutely insane. The standard has changed for sure. I feel like that's what you need in a program is a standard of how you do anything, it should be how you do everything. How you treat the janitor should be the same way as how you treat the AD and the president of the school. I feel like this team really represents that. We represent who coach Norvell is as a person every single day. We always have smiles on our faces, we're blessed to wake up, are blessed to represent Florida State University. Because, at the end of the day, it's one of the best universities in the world. The education is one of the most important things too and he really talks about that. Were really focused on just do everything right, always having a smile on our face. giving praise to God because without God, we're nothing. But yeah, we have the ACC Championship today and I'm so ready to watch the guys go out and perform."

There's a lot of pressure trying to fill your shoes. How involved have you been with Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn this week preparing them for this moment.

"Those are my best friends. I talk to them every single day and texted both of them last night. I just let them know I can't wait to watch them go out and perform. I know who they are and what type of players they are and how much they will want to win. That's the biggest thing about this quarterback room. We always talk about winning, being a leader, the toughness and those guys do a great job with that. I have all the faith in the world in them. A bunch of guys that have been waiting for their opportunity, man. I've been waiting to watch them succeed. At the end of the day, I wish I could be out there with the guys, but God has a different plan for me. I'm ready to see whoever goes out there today, just go out there and ball, because I know who they are. At the end of the day, I didn't have to do too much when you have Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson. Trey Benson. I could go on and on about all the guys on this football team. It makes your job easy. Just give those guys a chance, don't try to do too much and be you."

What has the spirit and attitude of the team been like this week leading up to the ACC Championship Game?

"I've actually been in North Carolina for the entire week. But based on those guys, I know that they're ready. It's a dream come true for us. To see how far we came as a program, I mean, four years ago I don't know what our record was but it wasn't too good. Seeing all the guys, there's a bunch of guys that have been here for a couple of years. So being able to experience something like this, it's such a blessing for the man upstairs. I'm just thankful to be here and ready to watch those guys go out and ball."

If Florida State wins tonight, why should it be in the College Football Playoff?

"We're focused on today. That's the main thing for us. We're focused on today. We have a big game ahead of us. We've got to focus on today. We can't get caught up in the playoff and stuff like that. But I can tell you that this team has a bunch of really special players and it's way more than the quarterback position. We got a bunch of receivers, a bunch of running backs, our offensive line is really good and our defense is lights out. I think we'll show that today. We've just got to go out and perform. It's one thing to talk about it, but we've got to go out and play with some actions and do a lot of things right today."

