Jordan Travis won't throw a ball during on-field workouts on Saturday. But his left foot is out of a walking boot and the trademark smile and positive attitude are present at the NFL Combine.

"I got out of my boot about a week ago," Travis said on Friday morning at Indianapolis. "It’s pretty special. I’m so thankful. I wake up every single day and look down at my shoes. I’m so grateful. It’s been a journey for sure. My family is helping me get through it. I should be ready by May. That’s my goal – May, June."

Travis said he has talked with a "bunch" of NFL teams in the last few months. He has been able to speak with some in the time leading up to the NFL Combine and has other interviews lined up at Indianpolis.

Below are some thoughts from Travis during his interview with media:

How would he describe his FSU career?

"My career has been kind of like a lot of people’s lives. A lot of ups and downs. It’s been special, makes me who I am today. I’m so grateful for that. The experience I have with my teammates and different coaches throughout my career has been so special. It’s a blessing from the man upstairs."

What has coach Mike Norvell meant to Travis?

"Coach Norvell, he’s changed my life around, changed my career around. He’s given me the confidence that I always needed. A guy to just believe in me."

What does Travis bring to an NFL team?

"As a quarterback, you have to be the best leader on the field. Especially on the offense, you have to lead those guys around you. Help them grow. I feel like that’s where we changed at Florida State. We were a coach-led program at the beginning of my years. And then toward the end, it was all player-led."

What makes you the best quarterback in the 2024 draft?

"You have to be a leader for the football team. I think that’s one of the biggest things, you have to be a leader for your football team. You have to get the guys around you to play for you and at the end of the day I’m a winner. I’ve proven that."

Who would be his NFL comparison?

"Someone like Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts, just a guy that goes out there and makes plays, leader for the team."

What are your thoughts on Keon Coleman?

"Keon’s one of the best players I’ve been around in my life. Makes my job easy. You just throw the ball up in the air and he makes plays. Quarterback’s best friend."



