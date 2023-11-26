Jordan Travis has played his last game at Florida State, but he continues to make an impact with his smile, support and advice.

The injured quarterback made the trip to Gainesville and hung out with FSU teammates pregame while also catching up with Tate Rodemaker and others after the 24-15 win. Coach Mike Norvell also confirmed on Sunday that the Seminoles plan on having Travis in Charlotte at the ACC title game on Saturday.

“He's so supportive of our players because he loves them so much,” Norvell said on a Zoom to discuss the upcoming game against Louisville. “And for him being there last night, for him coming out to practice this past week, he's there to encourage support, be there for his brothers just like his brothers have been there for him. He's a special man.

“I'm just grateful for all that he's done. I'm grateful for his continued investment, plan on him being there this Saturday and continue to have that positive presence for his teammates and just for forever grateful for what he's done for this program, but he's continuing to make his impact.”

Norvell said after Saturday’s game that Travis had recorded a video for the Seminoles to watch before they played Florida. While it may not seem necessary for a video to fire up a team before a rivalry game, it was clear Travis’ message resonated with his teammates.

“Hearing the video, it gave me the chills,” running back Trey Benson said. “I almost cried. That’s my dog. That’s one of my best friends. Seeing that video, it just gave the team a little motivation. That’s what we needed.

Rodemaker said it was “awesome to have him out here with us pregame,” and he later connected with Travis after FSU’s 24-15 win.