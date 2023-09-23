CLEMSON, S.C. — It's no secret how much Saturday's game against Clemson meant to this Florida State football team. Many of the athletes that make up this experienced, weathered team have suffered nothing but heartbreaking, demoralizing losses to a Clemson program that has dominated the ACC in recent memory. The list of players includes quarterback Jordan Travis, whose touchdown pass to Keon Coleman in overtime not only won the game but counted as his 82nd touchdown at Florida State. With 82 total touchdowns, Travis surpassed the school record set by Chris Weinke (set in 2000). Travis, who normally is conservative in his demeanor, was very candid at how much Florida State's 31-24 victory over Clemson meant to him and his teammates. "I'm so excited — I had tears down my face in the locker room," Travis said. "Because of the journey, how far I've come as a man and as a player. I'm grateful. That was a special moment."



It has been quite the journey for Travis since he stepped onto Florida State's campus as a freshman transfer in 2019. Florida State's coaching staff at the time wasn't even sure that he could throw. Fast forward to Saturday and it was Travis' arm that helped the Seminoles to a win — and not his legs. "I felt like we were disrespected all day," Travis begin has postgame interview. "When you put one-on-one against Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, I feel like you have no respect for the receiver or the quarterback. ... I don't think they believed I could make those throws. I'm glad it ended like that." Travis relented that he did miss some one-on-one throws earlier in the game on Saturday and that he was frustrated with himself for missing some of those opportunities. Even so, he completed 21 of 37 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns on a day in which the running game was pedestrian (20 carries, 22 yards). Both of Travis' primary targets showed up in a big way against the Tigers. Coleman caught two touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime en route to an 86-yard day. Johnny Wilson also showed up in a big way, hauling in five catches for 94 yards. Florida State frequently looked to Wilson and Coleman towards the end of the game but weren't able to connect until overtime. "I was telling them, 'If they don't double me, they can't cover me,' " Coleman said. "He (Travis) trusted that and did what he did best — put the ball in the right spot." After not grabbing a reception last week vs. Boston College, Coleman and Travis rebounded in a big way against Clemson.



When Travis arrived at Florida State in 2019, he didn't play a down in the Seminoles' 45-14 blowout loss to Clemson. The game between the two rivals in 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19. In the next two meetings, Florida State inched closer and closer to the elusive victory, as they lost 30-20 in 2021 and 34-28 in 2022. In those games, Travis accounted for four touchdowns and 430 yards passing. On Saturday, the losing streak ended and it ended in a place that's difficult to win at on a quiet day. Yet on a day in Death Valley where loud would be an understatement, Travis led the Seminoles to their first victory against the Tigers since 2014 — a game that also happened to end in overtime. "It's big, man, being a Florida State fan for so long and in support of the Noles - not coming out on top against Clemson is obviously hard," Travis said. "I've played them three times and we didn't come out on top. I'm so grateful and thankful for this opportunity to come out here and be on the field with my boys." For many reasons, both personal and broad, Clemson was the final hurdle that Travis and Florida State needed to clear in order for the rebuild to feel fully realized. While there is still a long season left to be played and many more hurdles left to clear, the Seminoles are going to relish a victory over a program that has given them more than their fair share of adversity over the last nine years.