Jordan Travis has spent the better part of this season trying to prove to everyone that he could be an elite passer. Yet in the most pivotal moments of Friday’s rivalry win against Florida, he had to remind everyone that his running ability is what makes him so special. “The quarterback was a challenge,” Florida head coach Billy Napier said after the game. “His legs were the difference maker. He gave us fits all night.” It’s a roundabout way of saying that you could file this game into the already hefty portfolio of games that Florida State has won over the last few years because of Travis. In the past, Travis has had to use his running ability to escape the pocket on account of porous offensive line play and a spotty passing attack. This season, he has been able to flip the switch from using them reactively, to using them proactively and it speaks to the maturation of Travis in the offense and as a young quarterback. Florida State needed every bit of Travis’ legs to hold on against an upset-minded Florida squad.

“Jordan Travis was remarkable,” FSU head coach Mike Norvell said. “The things that he was able to do throwing the football and with his feet… He battled; It was everything. Some of the things that he did on that football field were truly special." It wasn’t the yardage that was particularly impressive - it was the timing. His most spectacular run of the night came on a 3rd and 10 with 6 minutes to go in the first half. What appeared to be a sure sack for the Gators turned into a highlight play that will be replayed for decades as Travis escaped four would-be tacklers on a scramble into the endzone. To put it in words, downplays how incredible the play actually was. In the near exact same situation in the third quarter, he did it again. “I’m so proud of Jordan,” Trey Benson said postgame. “He’s been through a lot. His confidence had to grow (this season) too. He’s been pushing me to grow a lot this season and he’s a great leader.” Games where Travis truly takes over have come less frequently this season with talent shining at other positions and wins being more of the ‘dominant team win’ variety. But for a program that has been scratching and clawing for recognized talent for so long, you won’t find a lot of complaining when your team’s brightest star shines when he is needed most. “I don’t say this too often, but I did wake up today feeling a little bit different,” Travis said. “I was ready to go. I was locked in and ready and I was going to do whatever I had to do to help this team win this football game.”