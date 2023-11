The FSU quarterback, who was hospitalized for multiple days after suffering a lower-leg injury Saturday vs. North Alabama, rode into FSU practice on the back of a golf cart with his left leg propped up.

Less than a week after suffering his devastating leg injury, Jordan Travis was back at Florida State practice Wednesday morning.

Travis announced Monday that his injury will end his FSU career as his sixth and final year of eligibility winds down.

With him sidelines, redshirt Junior Tate Rodemaker steps into the starting role while true freshman Brock Glenn will be the backup Saturday at Florida.

It remains to be seen if Travis will be able to be in attendance at the UF game or the ACC Championship Game vs. Louisville, but he will surely do everything in his power to make it happen.

