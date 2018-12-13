Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-13 17:13:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Suspended OT Josh Ball will not return to Florida State

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant.com
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

Don't miss out on our exclusive Football coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial

Florida State's re-tooling on offense for 2019, which will include a new coordinator, will not involve former offensive tackle Josh Ball.

Ball, a former 4-star prospect from Virginia, spent 2018 at Butler Community College in Kansas after being suspended from the universityy following the spring semester due to a student code of conduct violation that included a series of alleged assaults against his former girlfriend.

The 6-foot-7, 309-pound tackle who started his career at FSU in 2016, had expressed a desire to re-enroll at Florida State following his year-long suspension but took to Twitter on Thursday evening to share his plan for the future.


Stay connected to Warchant.com for more on Florida State's recruiting efforts on the offensive line and the ongoing search for an offensive coordinator.

---------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}