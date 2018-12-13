Florida State's re-tooling on offense for 2019, which will include a new coordinator, will not involve former offensive tackle Josh Ball.

Ball, a former 4-star prospect from Virginia, spent 2018 at Butler Community College in Kansas after being suspended from the universityy following the spring semester due to a student code of conduct violation that included a series of alleged assaults against his former girlfriend.

The 6-foot-7, 309-pound tackle who started his career at FSU in 2016, had expressed a desire to re-enroll at Florida State following his year-long suspension but took to Twitter on Thursday evening to share his plan for the future.