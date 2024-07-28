"I was invited back. I've been to a couple of places. I just wanted to go back to something special. The official visit left an impression and I just wanted to get up here and feel that same thing," Petty said at the conclusion of his visit.

Roswell (Ga.) Fellowship Christian offensive tackle Josh Petty is one of the biggest — if not the biggest — targets remaining on Florida State's board for the 2025 class. The 6-5 and 260 pound tackle returned to Florida State on Sunday for a final look at the Seminoles before making a decision on Aug. 12. Why did Petty make the five-hour trip back to Tallahassee?

When asked if he found that feeling once again during his time on campus on Sunday, Petty said that he did "100 percent."

"The same impression that was left on me from the official visit — it's still here after this visit," Petty said. "FSU is a great school. They are really special and they hold that place in my heart. They've been with me along the recruiting journey — Coach Atkins has been there (too)."

Prior to arriving in Tallahassee on Sunday, Petty had taken a similar visit to Georgia Tech on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets' "Big BBQ" event. Georgia Tech has made a strong push for Petty after hosting him for an official visit on June 4. Florida State also hosted him on an official visit on June 21.

Despite only taking visits to Georgia Tech and Florida State in the brief opening of the recruiting calendar, Petty still stays that he is considering all five schools that hosted him on official visits. The final five also include Tennessee, Stanford and Ohio State.

"I'm just deciding on which school is best for me to be honest. I think there are multiple schools that I could see myself at. I just need to find the best fit for me. There won't be a perfect fit but I need to find the school that aligns most with me ... They talk about this being a 40-year decision, not a four-year decision. If it's going to be 40 years, I need to make sure I make the right decision."

Petty met with Florida State coach Mike Norvell just prior to leaving his visit and the two sorted out the finer details on what playing under Norvell would be like.

"The relationship has been great," Petty said. "He's been a crazy excited dude. He's been running around the building — it's been great. He's very professional and a great head coach. He's got that vision and that dream for his team and he's very real. He looks you in your eyes and tells you his dream and tells you that he wants to coach you. That was kind of what we talked about. Him wanting to coach me, a couple of concerns we had and getting all things sorted out."

Petty admitted that he still does not know which school will win out with two weeks left before he makes a commitment. But Florida State may have an extra bargaining chip in the fact that Petty's sister will attend FSU in the fall.

"Getting my sister here is huge. She never really knew where she wanted to go to school and she figured it out here. So it's got to mean something. It's got to mean they've got something special here ... I love my sister and it's been great getting back with her and visiting her on campus."

Petty will decide on his collegiate future in two weeks on Aug. 12.

Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters