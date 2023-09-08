Joshua Farmer had 16 tackles and two sacks coming into 2023, his third season at Florida State.

He was viewed as a big piece of the defensive tackle group, although Farmer was often mentioned lower on a list that also includes Fabien Lovett, Malcolm Ray and Dennis Briggs Jr. along with transfers Braden Fiske and Darrell Jackson. And he was viewed as a rotational part of the line. Just don’t use the word “rotational” around Farmer.

“I know I got better and I proved it Sunday night,” Farmer said. “I proved it to everybody over these next couple weeks that I’m a guy. A lot of people just looked at me as a nice rotational piece. But I know I’m a guy. That was the game to do it. I just have to keep it going over these next couple weeks.”

The word “rotational” appears to be demeaning in Farmer’s viewpoint, even though FSU and the majority of college football rotates its interior defensive linemen. Maybe now, though, Farmer can be viewed as an impactful part of FSU’s depth at defensive tackle?

Farmer had three tackles and a sack in his first college start, FSU’s 45-24 win over LSU on Sunday night. He was among the defensive linemen on the field for the game-opening drive, a tone-setting fourth-and-goal sack by DJ Lundy.

“I forgot who I was in with,” Farmer recalled. “I just looked next to him and I said, ‘They’re not getting in here.’ It was a want to.”

Farmer has shown plenty of want to in his FSU career, arriving as a 240-pound defensive end who quickly went into the strength and conditioning program to follow the coaches’ intentions of seeing him pack on weight and becoming a defensive tackle. He began this season at 311 pounds and has gradually improved, learning from defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins and earning more playing time in the 2023 opener.