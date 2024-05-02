Florida State University’s Athletics Hall of Fame Committee announced ­­­­Thursday the selection of seven inductees for the 2024 class. The induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 13, in the ballroom of the University Center Club.

Florida State’s 2024 class includes former football stars Anquan Boldin and Lamarcus Joyner, baseball All-American Ryan Barthelemy, All-American softball pitcher Casey Hunter, NCAA hurdles champion Phillip Riley, tennis great Katie Rybakova and former FSU track athlete and long-time Florida State athletics administrator Bernie Waxman.

In addition to the formal induction ceremony on Friday night, the inductees will be celebrated during the football game on Saturday against Memphis.

A limited number of tickets for the induction ceremony will be available for purchase at a later date through the Seminole Boosters.

Ryan Barthelemy

Baseball (1999-02)

Miami, Fla. (Killian High School)

A four-year starter for the Seminoles from 1999-2002 playing both third and first base…earned First Team All-America honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball Weekly andCollegiate Baseball and second team recognition on three other teams as a senior…helped lead the Seminoles to a runner-up finish at the 1999 College World Series and a third-place finish in 2000… first-team All-ACC selection in 2001 and 2002 as well as second team honoree in 2000…recorded a career batting average of .339 and batted above .312 all four years…had 321 hits over his career, scored 213 runs, hit 50 home runs and drove in 261 runs.

Anquan Boldin

Football (1999-02)

Pahokee, Fla. (Pahokee High School)

An outstanding wide receiver and team leader who overcame a severe injury to not only return to the FSU lineup but become one of the NFL’s all-time greats…lettered as a freshman in 1999 on the Seminoles’ wire-to-wire National Championship team and started in 2000 and again in 2002 after missing the entire 2001 season with the injury…he was named the ACC Brian Piccolo Award winner in 2002…his 21 career touchdowns ranked eighth among FSU’s all-time receiving records and both his 118 career catches and 1,790 yards ranked among the top 20…earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors in 2023 and over a 14-year career won a Super Bowl, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection, was the 2015 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and scored 82 touchdowns, recorded 1,076 receptions and totaled 13,779 yards.

Casey Hunter

Softball (2002-05)

Millstadt, IL (Belleville West High School)

A three-year starter and four-year letter winner as a pitcher on FSU softball teams that reached the Women’s College World Series in 2002 and 2004…had her finest season in 2004 when she posted a 33-4 record with 14 shutouts and included a 21-game winning streak...was third in the nation in 2004 in ERA and fifth in wins...named first-team All-American by Easton and second team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association...earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and 2024 and was voted ACC Tournament MVP in 2024…posted an 85-27 career record with a 1.40 ERA, 36 shutouts and 893 strikeouts.

Lamarcus Joyner

Football (2010-13)

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)

A consensus All-America defensive back whose early commitment as one of the nation’s prized recruits ignited FSU’s football resurgence…four-year letterwinner and three-year starter who was one of the unquestioned leaders of the 2013 National Championship team…named first-team All-ACC as a junior and senior and second team following his sophomore year…switched to cornerback from safety his senior year and led the nation’s defensive backs with 5.5 sacks and led FSU’s secondary which was the nation’s best in pass defense…career totals include 197 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and eight interceptions...returned 52 kickoffs for 1260 yards, 24.2 average…played nine years in the NFL with the Rams, Raiders and Jets.

Phillip Riley

Track & Field (1993-96), Football (1993-95)

Orlando, Fla. (Jones High School, Garden City CC)

The NCAA Indoor 55m hurdle champion in 1995 and four-time All-American in track who also had 38 career receptions as a three-time letter winner on the football team…won the silver medal in the 55m hurdles in the 1994 NCAA Championships…finished fifth nationally in the outdoor 110m hurdles in 1996 and sixth as a member of the 4x100 relay team the same year…was ACC Indoor Most Valuable Performer in 1994 and won four career ACC titles…played the 1996 season with the NFL’s New York Jets after being drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Katie Rybakova

W. Tennis (2008-11)

Coral Springs, Fla. (Broward Virtual High School)

A star on the tennis courts for the Seminoles who earned ACC All-Conference honors all four years at FSU…played No. 1 or No. 2 singles throughout her Seminole career and posted a career record of 103-62 with 43 wins against ranked opponents…her 103 singles wins are second best in the Florida State record books and the 71 doubles wins she record ranks 16th in school history… played all three doubles positions over her career winning 71 matches…rose to an individual ranking of 16th in the country as a freshman and qualified for NCAA nationals three times over her career… her 174 combined wins rank eighth in Florida State history.

Bernie Waxman

Coaches and Administration – 2024

The captain of the 1972 Track and Field team, Bernie Waxman embarked on a distinguished 45-year career at FSU…his first 17 years were spent as leader of the Campus Recreation Intramural Program and his final 28 years as the Associate Athletics Director of Facilities Planning, Operations and Event Management…he was known as an inspirational and compassionate leader who served brilliantly as the department’s facilities planner for eight Athletic Directors…he supervised what arguably was the most comprehensive modernization of FSU’s athletic venues as every athletic facility was either built or renovated during his tenure.