In one of the two matchups today, No. 10 seed Lamarcus Joyner will be gunning for his second upset of the tournament, following his victory over No. 7 seed Paul McGowan. And in the other battle, a pair of Dynasty-era teammates will square off against each other.

No. 1 seed Deion Sanders sprinted to a blowout victory against No. 8 seed Jalen Ramsey to advance to the Sweet 16 of our Warchant Bracket Challenge, while No. 4 seed Terrell Buckley enjoyed a relatively easy victory against No. 5 seed LeRoy Butler. Sanders secured 98 percent of the vote, and Buckley advanced with 76.5 percent.

We've got two of our semifinalists in the Defensive Playmakers bracket now locked in, and today we will determine the final two spots.

All voting will be done on our Tribal Council message board, and the voting window is 24 hours. Each round offers an opportunity for Warchant subscribers to win a $25 e-card to Garnet & Gold . That prize will go to the person who makes the most compelling and/or original argument for their vote.

No. 2 seed Marvin Jones vs. No. 10 seed Lamarcus Joyner

Marvin Jones was a star on Florida State's defense almost from the day he first stepped foot on campus. As a true freshman in 1990, the Miami native racked up 133 tackles to lead the team; that mark still stands as one of the 20 most productive seasons for a defensive player in school history. Jones went on to record more than 100 tackles in all three of his seasons at FSU and would be recognized as the best linebacker in college football. Jones earned consensus All-America honors in 1991 and 1992, and he claimed just about every honor possible during his junior year. He won the Butkus Award as top linebacker and the Lombardi Award as top lineman, and Sporting News named him the nation's college football Player of the Year. Jones ranks seventh all-time for career tackles in FSU history, and he's the only player in the top 20 who only played three seasons of college football.

Lamarcus Joyner was one of the first marquee signees for head coach Jimbo Fisher in 2010, and he played a major role in turning around the Seminoles' struggling program. Joyner started at safety and later cornerback during his final three seasons at FSU, and he also was a standout kick returner. It was during FSU's national championship season in 2013 that Joyner really was exposed to the national spotlight. He led all DBs in the country that season with 5.5 sacks and delivered a breathtaking performance in the Seminoles' blowout victory at Clemson. In front of a national prime-time audience, Joyner recorded eight tackles, a sack and an interception; he also forced two fumbles. Joyner went on to be a Unanimous All-American that season.

No. 3 seed Derrick Brooks vs. No. 6 seed Corey Sawyer

Derrick Brooks signed with Florida State after being named the USA Today National Defensive Player of the Year in high school, and he certainly lived up to that billing. Brooks accomplished nearly everything a defensive player could at the college level, earning first-team All-ACC honors three times, consensus All-America honors twice, and he led the Seminoles to the 1993 national championship. During that campaign, he returned two interceptions for touchdowns, which is tied for a school record. Brooks went on to be a first-round pick of the Tampa Buccaneers and earned 11 Pro Bowl honors on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Corey Sawyer was another in the long line of high school quarterbacks who developed into big-time defensive backs at Florida State. After playing sparingly as a freshman, Sawyer grabbed a starting -- and starring -- role for the Seminoles in 1992. He intercepted seven passes as a sophomore and claimed second-team All-America honors. As a junior, he picked off six more passes and was named a Consensus All-American while leading FSU to its first national championship. Sawyer ended up declaring early for the NFL Draft after that season. His seven interceptions in '92 is tied for the fifth-best total in school history, and he also ranks fifth in career interceptions with 13.