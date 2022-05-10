JUCO DE Jaden Jones plans to visit FSU this weekend after recent offer

First, Jones broke down how the relationship with FSU started, adding that members of the staff attended one of his practices this spring.

“I was talking with (director of high school relations) Ryan Bartow. He said he was trying to get me with the staff where they can look at my film,” Jones said. “They came to see our practice in Hutchinson. Everybody said I did real good and I stood out. That’s when some more Florida State coaches started following me.”

Jones found out about the offer from FSU during a phone call with FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and others on the staff.

“The crazy part, my first little-league team I played for was the Seminoles. They had the same uniforms as FSU,” Jones said. “My coach, he put on a paper the top three schools I wanted to go to. And I had FSU on it. Before I ever started talking to them.”

Currently at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Jones said he plans to be closer to 260 by the start of the season.

The standout pass-rusher said that he’s learned to be more aggressive at Hutchinson as compared to high school, especially when going up against UF commit and teammate Jordan Herman in practice. The Gators are bringing in Herman, a 6-foot-8, 370-pound offensive tackle.

Jones told Warchant he plans to visit FSU this weekend and explained what he hopes to see in his first trip to Tallahassee.

“This is my last month in town before I report back to JUCO in Kansas,” Jones said. “I am just looking for a good, confident coaching staff. Obviously, everybody out there is working hard and something I can look up to. I just like to work hard and compete, get the best out of everybody.”