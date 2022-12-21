Jones will join a defensive end room that could be a position of strength next season depending on whether Jared Verse enters the 2023 NFL draft. Dennis Briggs Jr., Patrick Payton, Byron Turner Jr., Aaron Hester are all anticipated to be back next season. Defensive end prospects Lamont Green Jr. and Keldrick Faulk have either signed or are expected to sign with FSU

Florida State received defensive end Jaden Jones ' National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Jones is one of three additions the Seminoles are expected to add at defensive end as part of the 2023 signing class.

Jones, who is 6-6 and 245 pounds, is from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He is originally from Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing High. Jones has been committed to FSU since this past June. He considered offers from a group of schools that included Houston and Missouri before signing with the Seminoles.

The three-star prospect missed this season due to an ACL injury that require surgical repair. Jones will enroll with FSU in January but will be limited in spring practice. He played in four games for Hutchinson this season and totaled three tackles before his injury.

“In springtime I’ll be non-contact, so I’ll be doing a lot of drills,” Jones told the Osceola earlier this year while on his FSU official visit. “But full contact I’ll be good for June right before camp. So, I’ll be good to go right before the season.”