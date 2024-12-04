JUCO DT Tyeland Coleman signs with Florida State

Three-star junior college defensive tackle Tyeland Coleman has signed with Florida State. Coleman was offered by FSU in October and decided to sign with the Seminoles after taking an official visit to Tallahassee this past weekend to see them take on archrival Florida.
Coleman is ranked by Rivals as the 25th-best overall prospects in the junior college ranks for this recruiting cycle. He considered offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Cal and Boise State.
This past season Coleman made 30 tackles in 11 games including 3.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks Coleman is from Terry (Miss.) High where he also participated track and field and was on the weightlifting team.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Coleman: "Coleman is an older defender that is ready to come in and play right away. He should give you some experience in the middle of the line of scrimmage. He moves well for a big guy. You will see him knife through the line of scrimmage and make a play. He is stout against the run. He is able to run. You will see him track down ball carriers running to the edge. He also can put some pressure on the quarterback."