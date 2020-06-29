With that in mind, FSU's coaches are working hard to shore up their defensive line with the 2021 recruiting class, and one of the top emerging targets on their list is Jones (Miss.) Community College standout Jalen Williams.

Things could change dramatically after the 2020 season, however, as Wilson is a senior and Durden is very likely to leave for the NFL as well. Durden actually seriously considered the idea of going pro at the end of his redshirt sophomore campaign.

The Florida State football team should have one of the most dynamic defensive fronts in college football this fall, with preseason All-American Marvin Wilson and juniors Cory Durden and Robert Cooper all returning in the middle of that line.

Veteran FSU assistant coach Odell Haggins has been leading the charge in this recruitment for several months, according to Williams, and the Seminoles are definitely in the thick of the chase.

"All the teams are pretty much neck and neck. But FSU is a team that definitely stands out, and I really like the school," Williams said. "Just things like the conference they play in, how good the team is all around and my bond with the coaches is a big thing with Florida State for me."

Williams also revealed the message Haggins has shared with him throughout their conversations.

"He talks about how he can get me ready for the next level and that I have potential to be great if I'm willing to put in the work," the junior college product said. "He likes my personality. ... He's very straightforward, and he's spent a lot time getting to know my family, stuff like that."

Williams is also aware that the 'Noles are going to need some immediate help on the defensive line in 2021, and he said that is one of the factors working in the Seminoles' favor.

"It's a big deal playing right away," he said. "That's something that is a big factor in my recruitment."