The California product visited FSU over the weekend for the first time and gave the visit an "11" on a scale of 1 to 10. He said he felt right at home on campus and enjoyed every aspect of the trip.

The success of Florida State's 2019 recruiting class likely will hinge on how well the Seminoles meet their needs on the offensive line. And the 'Noles took a major step in the right direction on Monday, landing a commitment from junior college offensive tackle Jay Williams.

While Williams emerged as a new name to Florida State fans relatively recently, FSU actually has been recruiting him for a few months. First, offensive line coach Greg Frey went out to California to check him out, and then head coach Willie Taggart made a trip as well.

Once FSU made him an offer, Williams quickly scheduled his official visit for this past weekend, and the rest was history.

Williams could provide instant help for an offensive line that was one of the weakest groups in college football. The Seminoles tied for 114th nationally in sacks allowed at 3.0 per game, and they were 127th (out of 130 teams) in tackles for loss allowed at 8.58.

Williams is the Seminoles' 17th commitment for the class of 2019 heading into Wednesday's early signing day.

