Given their immediate need at offensive tackle, Florida State's coaches and staffers knew they had to make a big first impression on junior college prospect Jay Williams, who made the cross-country trip from California this weekend.



From the sounds of things, the Seminoles did that and then some.

This was Williams' first visit to Florida State, and the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman was so impressed that he rated it an "11" on a scale of 1 to 10.

"It was really great," Williams said. "I learned a lot about what FSU is going to do with me here. It's a very special place. Love the city, environment, the people, everything really. They talked about how they are building something special, and that was clear to me in what I experienced on the visit."

Williams and his family were up bright and early Sunday morning for the flight back home, but that didn't diminish his enthusiasm for the visit.

"I would give it an '11' for sure," said Williams, who starred at Grossmont Community College in El Cajon, Calif. "Everything was amazing, and I fell in love with the people here, and just how my comfort level was with how I felt being around the players and seeing this as a place I could be at. Just how family-oriented everything was really caught me by surprise."

The hosts for Williams this weekend were former FSU defensive lineman Darvin Taylor and freshman offensive lineman Jalen Goss.