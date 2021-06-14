JUCO TE 'feeling' FSU after taking detailed look at the 'Noles
This was a new experience for junior college tight end Anthony Landphere.
The California product was making his first official visit to any college when he spent the weekend at Florida State, and the Seminoles apparently did everything they could to make it memorable.
Before heading back out West, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound athlete broke down the visit, explained how his relationship has developed with the Seminoles, what comes next in his recruitment and more.
"It was crazy, and the atmosphere was unreal," Landphere said. "I'm just excited to be here."
While his name might not be familiar to recruiting fans and media, Landphere said FSU's coaches have been talking to him for about three months. The Seminoles extended a scholarship offer to the 2022 prospect in late March.
Landphere already had a good feeling about the Seminoles before arriving in Tallahassee, but he said that went to another level after talking with the coaches, seeing the campus and hearing how he would be used in the FSU offense.
"Just the culture. I'm excited about the direction they are going," the tight end said. "Coach [Mike] Norvell is unlike any other head coach. It's really a top-tier place, but also like really comfortable here."
Landphere said his host was redshirt freshman offensive lineman Zane Herring.
