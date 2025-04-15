JUCO transfer WR Jordan Scott entering portal after three months at FSU

One of Florida State's transfer additions who joined the team in January is leaving just months later.

Junior-college wide receiver transfer Jordan Scott, who flipped his commitment from Arizona State to FSU on Thanksgiving, is transferring once again. Noles247 first reported that Scott intends to re-enter the transfer portal when it opens officially on Wednesday.

Scott's profile has already been removed from FSU's online roster, confirming the initial report.

Immediately upon his commitment to FSU, Scott, the No. 26 JUCO prospect in the 2025 class according to Rivals, was compared to former FSU wide receiver Johnny Wilson because of his 6-foot-7 frame.

While Scott was a touted transfer addition, his name hasn't been mentioned much this spring when FSU coaches have discussed receivers who have been standing out.

Scott is the third player to announce he intends to enter the transfer portal in this post-spring window. Redshirt freshman walk-on quarterback Trever Jackson and redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early have announced their decisions to transfer in the last few days.

Spring transfer portal tracker