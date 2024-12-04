JUCO WR Jordan Scott signs with Florida State

Standout junior college wide receiver Jordan Scott has signed with Florida State. Scott is from Summit (Miss.) Southwest Mississippi Community College. He is ranked as the 33rd-best overall prospect from the JUCO ranks for this recruiting cycle.

Scott, who is 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, committed to Arizona State in early November but flipped his pledge to FSU on Thanksgiving Day after having taken an official visit to Tallahassee on the weekend of the Charleston Southern game.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Scott: "There is a saying in the scouting business that you can’t teach size. Well, at 6-7, 220 pounds there are not many bigger receivers. He has very good body control. Most big receivers don’t play big. He goes up and high points the football. He displays very good hands. He needs to expand his route tree. He is a threat in the red zone. Good luck putting smaller defensive backs against him."

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Scott: "As Fish has stated, you can't teach size and this kid has it. He also has some ability. Scott is not a blazer when it comes to speed, but he is a nightmare to cover one-on-one because he is so much bigger than the average corner or safety. He shows good concentration. Scott also high points the ball well and wins on most 50-50 balls What you don't see is Scott running the route tree, so there are questions about whether he will go across the middle in front of linebackers and safeties. Most of what you see his go routes and deep slants, where excels."