News
other sports

Julia Apsel among new faces to watch for FSU softball this fall

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

Florida State made landing pitching help a priority in the offseason. And it turned out a pitcher who had once faced the Seminoles was intrigued.

Hofstra transfer left-hander Julia Apsel pitched in 87 games, starting 64, at Hofstra over three seasons. She was a consistently dependable pitcher, who logged 414 innings with an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio of 304 to 114.

“The day the portal opened, I got an email from Coach (Lonni Alameda),” Apsel said. “And I immediately answered because I honestly have loved Florida State ever since I played against them a few years ago …

“I have loved Florida State ever since we played against them in 2022. I just became a big fan. I instantly loved the atmosphere, the fans and the coaches. I would pretty much watch them anytime they were on.”

Apsel is a New Jersey native who played college softball on Long Island, but now she leaves behind the Northeast to join one of the nation’s top programs at FSU.

While some transfers take time to weigh their options, Apsel knew where she wanted to be. And as it turned out, the Seminoles’ postseason was just beginning.

“I visited them the day after they beat Auburn in the regionals and the day before they were going to Oklahoma,” Apsel said. “I just visited — and I knew that’s immediately where I wanted to be.”

Apsel is among the new transfers and freshmen taking part in FSU’s fall softball practices. The Seminoles will play nine exhibition games, beginning on Friday against Chipola at 5 p.m.

A senior, Apsel joins a pitching staff that includes left-hander Ashtyn Danley, left-hander Makenna Reid, right-hander Mimi Gooden and freshman right-hander Jazzy Francik. Apsel has a diverse mix of pitches — change-up, drop curve, curve, screw and rise — in which she can keep hitters off-balance.

“It’s really important to have a lot of different pitches just because it can deceive the batters,” Apsel said.

Apsel picked up her bachelor’s degree over the summer at Hofstra in rhetoric and public advocacy. At FSU she will be pursuing a master’s degree in athletic coaching.

2024 FSU Softball Fall Schedule

October 4 - vs. Chipola - 5 p.m.

October 6 - vs. West Florida - 1 p.m.

October 12 - vs. St. Johns River State College - 2 p.m.

October 13 - at Troy - 2 p.m. est/1 p.m. cst

October 19 - vs. Gulf Coast State College - 2 p.m.

October 27 - at Florida - 2 p.m.

November 3 - vs. South Alabama - 2 p.m.

November 8 - vs. Team Canada - 5 p.m.

November 9 - vs. Auburn – Noon

FSU softball 2024-25 roster

