After helping the Gold team earn a 27-21 victory in Florida State's spring game, center Baveon Johnson reflected on the new, improving culture of the team and the outlook for this fall.

Mirroring each other are the program’s renewed optimism and the redshirt junior’s eagerness to fill a starting role this season.

Since signing with Florida State back in 2016 as the No. 45 overall prospect in the country -- and No. 1 center -- Johnson has bounced between three position coaches in less than four years. There also have been injuries, including a torn meniscus that caused him to miss the 2017 season, and some well-documented snapping issues.

On Saturday, that all seemed to be in the distant past.

“As a center, I worried a lot, thinking about blocks and not focused on the snap," Johnson said. "Everyone has got to trust and believe that that snap is gonna be there. I was more focused on the blocking than the snapping, and that is one thing a center cannot do.”

Like several of Florida State's offensive linemen, Johnson said he is enjoying a fresh start under new line coach Randy Clements, whom the Seminoles nabbed from Houston in February.

While replacing a position coach in back-to-back seasons is never ideal -- FSU went from Rick Trickett to Greg Frey to Clements in just over a year -- Johnson believes the group has quickly adjusted and meshed well under Clements’ tutelage.

“I love [Coach Clements]. He is a mixture of the two I have had previously," Johnson said. "He can be rowdy sometimes, and he can be laid back and funny sometimes, but he is what we need. I feel like behind him, we can achieve a lot.”