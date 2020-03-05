Junior Day Primer: FSU looks to make splash with 2021 football recruits
While most of the focus this weekend will be on the start of spring practice for the Florida State football team, another extremely important event for the Seminoles will be their next Junior Day for recruiting.
The Seminoles made a splash with some 2021 prospects during their Junior Day in early February, and they'll look to do the same thing again this Saturday.
In this Junior Day Primer, we'll take a closer look at all of the prospects who are expected to attend and give a rundown on where things stand with each of their recruiting processes. We'll also break down which ones might be on Commit Watch.
The Skinny on Mascoe; What to watch for on Jr Day visit
While Mascoe is only a 2022 prospect, he's still a very important one for Mike Norvell and company. This visit will tell a lot about his comfort level with the new staff and how he fits into FSU's plans for the future. I expect much of this visit will be about Mascoe getting to know Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham better. Norvell will likely have a detailed presentation on how he's going to be utilized. If everything goes well, the Seminoles should be in good position considering he grew up a Florida State fan and has great love for the program.
The Skinny on Altmyer; What to watch for on Jr Day visit
Altmyer visited FSU for the last Jr. Day and says he plans to come to this one as well. The four-star commitment is locked in with the Seminoles and not considering any other schools, based on what he told Warchant recently. So if he follows through with this trip, it will be more about helping recruit other targets to FSU. According to Altmyer, he already has a solid list of prospects that he's been hitting up, and some of those names are visiting this weekend.
The Skinny on Daniels; What to watch for on Jr Day visit
Just a year ago, things seemed to be trending well for FSU with Daniels, but the 'Noles have slipped in this recruitment. Texas A&M and Georgia have been the teams mentioned most lately with Daniels, who grew up a fan of the 'Noles. This weekend, with a new coaching staff in place, the Seminoles will get a chance to change the momentum with the four-star South Florida back. While some feel like Daniels will leave the state, the fact that he's planning to visit for Junior Day is a positive sign for sure.
Expect RBs coach/recruiting coordinator David Johnson to spend a lot of time with Daniels. The four-star back wants an offense that is going to use him in multiple ways, and the new coaches should be able to sell what Norvell did at Memphis.
The Skinny on Christian; What to watch for on Jr Day visit
Although the 'Noles haven't officially pulled the trigger on an offer, that could be coming this weekend. Christian is seeing his stock rise lately, and the main schools involved right now are Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Nebraska and Ole Miss. He's also getting some interest from Tennessee.
Christian does have a relationship with Dillingham, and he likely also knows FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins because Atkins' former school, Charlotte, also offered the talented back. If FSU makes an offer this weekend, the 'Noles will quickly become a major player. There doesn't seemed to be a clear leader here yet, but some feel Arkansas and Georgia Tech are teams to watch early on.
