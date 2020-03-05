While most of the focus this weekend will be on the start of spring practice for the Florida State football team, another extremely important event for the Seminoles will be their next Junior Day for recruiting. The Seminoles made a splash with some 2021 prospects during their Junior Day in early February, and they'll look to do the same thing again this Saturday. In this Junior Day Primer, we'll take a closer look at all of the prospects who are expected to attend and give a rundown on where things stand with each of their recruiting processes. We'll also break down which ones might be on Commit Watch. ** Spring Special: Sign up and get six bonus months and a $50 eCard to Garnet & Gold **

RB Amari Daniels will get his first look at FSU under the Norvell staff this weekend. (Rivals.com)

The Skinny on Mascoe; What to watch for on Jr Day visit While Mascoe is only a 2022 prospect, he's still a very important one for Mike Norvell and company. This visit will tell a lot about his comfort level with the new staff and how he fits into FSU's plans for the future. I expect much of this visit will be about Mascoe getting to know Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham better. Norvell will likely have a detailed presentation on how he's going to be utilized. If everything goes well, the Seminoles should be in good position considering he grew up a Florida State fan and has great love for the program.

The Skinny on Altmyer; What to watch for on Jr Day visit Altmyer visited FSU for the last Jr. Day and says he plans to come to this one as well. The four-star commitment is locked in with the Seminoles and not considering any other schools, based on what he told Warchant recently. So if he follows through with this trip, it will be more about helping recruit other targets to FSU. According to Altmyer, he already has a solid list of prospects that he's been hitting up, and some of those names are visiting this weekend.