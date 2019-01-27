It's no secret that the Florida State men's basketball team has been limping through the early stages of ACC play -- figuratively and literally.

The No. 23 Seminoles needed a second-half rally at home against Clemson on Tuesday to improve their record to 2-4 in the conference. And a large reason for that slow start has been nagging injuries to star players Phil Cofer, Terance Mann and Trent Forrest.

Cofer (foot) has missed the Seminoles' last two games, and Mann (heel) and Forrest (toe) have both been limited for weeks. Neither player looks as explosive as usual around the basket, and both have missed practice time while trying to get healthy.

If there has been a positive aspect to those maladies, it has been the emergence of sophomore forward Mfiondu Kabengele as the Seminoles' top offensive weapon. Over the last four games, the 6-foot-10, 250-pounder is averaging 19.0 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Although he has not started one game this season -- FSU's coaches like his energy off the bench -- Kabengele actually now leads the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game.

"It's been great because I feel like I caught a rhythm," Kabengele said of his impressive start to the conference slate. "I kind of know where my spots are gonna be. ... I feel like at this point in the ACC, I'm kind of coming into my own."

While Kabengele would certainly prefer that his teammates return to full speed as FSU marches into the thick of conference play, which continues today at rival Miami (6 p.m., ESPNU), he doesn't mind shouldering more of the load.

The sophomore led FSU with 17 points in the Clemson win, and he set a career high with 26 points last Sunday at Boston College.