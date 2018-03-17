NASHVILLE -- The whole package is there.

He has the ability to shoot. He can defend. He’s the team’s best rebounder. And he’s athletic and tall enough to finish at the rim.

All the tools are there for Mfiondu Kabengele.

He’s not there yet. Not even close, really. But in Florida State’s 67-54 win over Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, the redshirt freshman showed the immense potential his coaches and teammates have been raving about all season.

He scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win, and for long stretches was the best player on the court for Florida State. In the second half alone, he hit a 3 from the corner, knocked down 5 of 6 free throws, swatted NBA lottery pick Michael Porter Jr.’s shot twice, and pulled down 8 rebounds.

“I don’t think he has (a ceiling),” senior guard Braian Angola said. “I predict he’s going to be the Player of the Year in the ACC by his junior year.”

That might be hyperbole. We’ll see.

But there is no denying how talented Kabengele is. Or how inexperienced. He’s just tapping into his potential, having sat out his first season of college basketball, so there’s no real way of knowing just how good he can be.

The strides he’s made in just 12 months, though, suggest that he’s got a chance to be, at the very least, an All-ACC type of talent. And perhaps a future NBA draft pick. He’s that physically gifted. And he’s worked that hard to get better.

“His talent is unmatched, I feel like,” said sophomore guard Trent Forrest, who had eight points, eight assists and six rebounds in the win. “And he’s still young. So, I think he has a long way to go until he reaches his full potential.

“The year he sat out he got in the gym so much and worked with all the coaches on what he should be able to do when he came in (to the 2017-2018 season). So, he was just preparing for this moment.”

His confidence is remarkable. For a freshman who had never played in an NCAA Tournament game, Kabengele wasn’t even remotely afraid of the big stage on Friday night.

He came off the bench and knocked down the Seminoles’ first shot of the game, a baseline jumper, to kickstart a first half in which Florida State completely overwhelmed the Tigers.