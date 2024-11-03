Kaiden Prothro undeterred by record; sees chance to showcase himself at FSU

The four-star tight end has been on campus multiple times this year, including two trips in back-to-back weeks over the summer for a pair of camps. Apart from Auburn and the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, there is not a place that Prothro has visited more than Florida State.

"Sometimes people just look at what's on the outside of Florida State. Florida State has that coaching staff that keeps the connection with me. The coaches and the personalities helps, keeping me come back to see more of them, how they coach and what they do for the program," Prothro said.

"It went great," Prothro expanded on the visit. "To just get down here and be around the coaches and build the connection. Florida State has a good coaching staff. The season may not be going as well as they thought it would be but they need to trust the process in what they are doing. The coaches need to work on their part and start the rebuilding process."

Despite being ranked as a tight end, Florida State has been recruiting Prothro at receiver. The 6-foot-6 and 210-pound prospect is in consistent contact with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. Prothro got to speak to Dugans and head coach Mike Norvell prior to Saturday's game.

"Their message to me was to not look at what is going on on the outside but just look at what's going on in the inside — see how the coaches are coaching the players and how they are telling them to get better every day," Prothro said.

With over 28 offers, Prothro is one of the most coveted prospects in the country. Yet despite a spiraling season, the Seminoles are still a top choice for the Bowdon (Ga.) product because of what they were able to do with bigger receivers in the past.

"They're up there. You've got to look at what Coach Dugans has done with Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman. They did pretty good with their receivers last year. This year they are looking for a quarterback and looking for some receivers — I feel like they are pretty high. If I came here, it would be a good showcase for me."

Prothro said that he expects to return for a junior day visit at the beginning of next year at the very least but may come for the Florida game later this month. As for right now, Prothro is visiting schools that he did not get the chance to visit last year and earlier this year when his recruitment took off.

Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas and Auburn are all schools that are in the mix with the Seminoles for one of the south's best pass catchers for the 2026 cycle.