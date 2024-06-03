One of the standouts in Florida State's first football camp of the summer on Sunday was 2026 wide receiver prospect Kaiden Prothro. It was the second time in two months the rising junior has been on FSU's campus, and it won't be his last visit to Tallahassee this summer. The Osceola caught up with Prothro after camp to see where he is in his recruiting process, which will include a trip back to Tallahassee next Sunday to participate in FSU's Elite Camp.



Advertisement

"I felt good today, just getting some quality reps and just come down here and work before I come back on the 9th, just see what it's like down here with all the guys," said Prothro of his camp experience, where he worked out at wide receiver and not tight end.

It was his first time working extensively with FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, who worked on the basic fundamentals with Prothro during the camp. "He was helping me just staying low and holding the ball up high when I am running, and finishing," said Prothro. "Pushing the guys, pushing me just to get better." Prothro also talked about why he was choosing to camp with FSU twice within an eight-day period. "Well, today I just wanted to see what it felt like with everybody around," began Prothro. "Just really come down here and get some work with this awesome school. And on the 9th, you know, I just will be around everybody. They should have some fun things going on and get some more private work." He also talked about the message he is getting from head coach Mike Norvell. "He was just coaching me too," said Prothro of Norvell. "You know he likes the wide receivers, he was a wide receiver, so he knows what he is doing and just coaching me up and loving up on me, just talking to me. You know he is a great guy and a great coach."

Prothro has also been impressed with the work ethic he has seen from the Florida State football program over the course of his visits. "It's more different than a lot of other schools, they love to work here and they’re a family," said Prothro.

Just based on the number of visits Prothro has taken to FSU since last fall it is easy to see that the Seminoles are in a very good spot with the lanky receiver. However, he is still weighing all his options at this point. "I think I've got Clemson (visit) Wednesday and then Miami and then back to Florida State sometime," said Prothro of his summer visit plans. And where does Florida State stand with Prothro after his latest visit. "They're up there, you know it's a great program with great guys, they are a great team with a great environment," said Prothro. "The fans love it here and I just like that about here. But still got my options and I think this place is a pretty good place to be, so still looking at my options. I just really like how there is a connection and how they are a family together. They work together, they push each other and they’re all going to the top."



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRlNV P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRlNVPC9hPiAy MDI2IFdSIHRhcmdldCBLYWlkZW4gUHJvdGhybyBnb2luZyB0aHJ1IGZvb3R3 b3JrIGRyaWxscyBvbiBTdW5kYXkuIOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vT3NjZW9sYV9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QE9zY2VvbGFfUml2YWxzPC9hPuKBqSDigaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxz PC9hPuKBqSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWjM1R3luTjBQaiI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ozNUd5bk4wUGo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGF0cmlj ayBCdXJuaGFtIChAT3NjZW9sYVBhdCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2Nlb2xhUGF0L3N0YXR1cy8xNzk3MzU1NzI5NDk1NDEyOTE4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==