Kaiden Prothro works out at WR for FSU in camp, updates summer visit plans
One of the standouts in Florida State's first football camp of the summer on Sunday was 2026 wide receiver prospect Kaiden Prothro. It was the second time in two months the rising junior has been on FSU's campus, and it won't be his last visit to Tallahassee this summer.
The Osceola caught up with Prothro after camp to see where he is in his recruiting process, which will include a trip back to Tallahassee next Sunday to participate in FSU's Elite Camp.
"I felt good today, just getting some quality reps and just come down here and work before I come back on the 9th, just see what it's like down here with all the guys," said Prothro of his camp experience, where he worked out at wide receiver and not tight end.
It was his first time working extensively with FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, who worked on the basic fundamentals with Prothro during the camp.
"He was helping me just staying low and holding the ball up high when I am running, and finishing," said Prothro. "Pushing the guys, pushing me just to get better."
Prothro also talked about why he was choosing to camp with FSU twice within an eight-day period.
"Well, today I just wanted to see what it felt like with everybody around," began Prothro. "Just really come down here and get some work with this awesome school. And on the 9th, you know, I just will be around everybody. They should have some fun things going on and get some more private work."
He also talked about the message he is getting from head coach Mike Norvell.
"He was just coaching me too," said Prothro of Norvell. "You know he likes the wide receivers, he was a wide receiver, so he knows what he is doing and just coaching me up and loving up on me, just talking to me. You know he is a great guy and a great coach."
Prothro has also been impressed with the work ethic he has seen from the Florida State football program over the course of his visits.
"It's more different than a lot of other schools, they love to work here and they’re a family," said Prothro.
Just based on the number of visits Prothro has taken to FSU since last fall it is easy to see that the Seminoles are in a very good spot with the lanky receiver. However, he is still weighing all his options at this point.
"I think I've got Clemson (visit) Wednesday and then Miami and then back to Florida State sometime," said Prothro of his summer visit plans.
And where does Florida State stand with Prothro after his latest visit.
"They're up there, you know it's a great program with great guys, they are a great team with a great environment," said Prothro. "The fans love it here and I just like that about here. But still got my options and I think this place is a pretty good place to be, so still looking at my options. I just really like how there is a connection and how they are a family together. They work together, they push each other and they’re all going to the top."
Sign up for the Osceola's free daily email newsletters
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple