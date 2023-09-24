Cade Klubnik never saw Kalen DeLoach coming. But the jarring hit, fumble, scoop and score gave Florida State a much-needed touchdown. And momentum. DeLoach’s well-timed, delayed blitz caught Clemson’s line as well as Klubnik off guard. Looking to his left and downfield, DeLoach came screaming in from his right. “Feel like a play needed to be made,” DeLoach said. “We knew we needed a stop because we just gave up one. So we had to go out there and make a play.” Well, by definition, DeLoach made a play. But it will also be remembered as one of the biggest plays against Florida State’s biggest ACC rival in not just the 31-24 overtime victory but in the series’ history. DeLoach’s textbook hit was perfect from start to finish, including an inadvertent “assist,” from defensive tackle Braden Fiske and DeLoach’s 56-yard return that had a few wingmen to safeguard his trip to the end zone and took the steam out of Clemson’s offense and the crowd. "It was huge,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “Always play the next play. They had the ball, they were moving, but they put it down, they snapped it and Kalen, it was a remarkable play in that moment. We're just so proud of our guys and the way they were able to finish. It wasn't just that one play. You can go through and from the second quarter on, every play mattered.”

FSU players celebrated on their way to the end zone alongside Kalen DeLoach. (Bob Ferrante)

Clemson had forced a turnover in 16 straight home games, a streak that led the nation. But on Saturday, Florida State’s offense committed none and the Seminoles’ defense had the takeaway. “You feel like you're about to go up by two scores and we give up the sack and TD,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “That has been the story of our two losses. It's not just a turnover. It's points off turnovers.” DeLoach broke the rock after the game, the honor going to a Seminole who had the greatest impact on a victory. Perhaps there’s some irony: FSU’s defense bent, but in the end never broke, forcing a pair of fourth-quarter punts, halting a Clemson drive of 5 minutes, 18 seconds that moved just 44 yards and resulted in a missed 29-yard field-goal attempt and stopped the Tigers on four downs in overtime. A week ago at Boston College, FSU’s defense had been picked apart on third-and-short, third-and-long and fourth down. Against Clemson, the Seminoles allowed conversions on 6 of 14 third-down attempts. But in the second half and overtime, FSU held Clemson to just 3 of 8 conversions on third down. FSU also held Clemson to an average of just 3.65 yards per play in the fourth quarter, even while gassed as the time of possession was lopsided with Clemson’s offense on the field for 34 minutes and 36 seconds.

But between DeLoach’s takeaway and touchdown, as well as Clemson’s missed field-goal attempt, the Seminoles went into overtime with optimism and fight. “We've got heart,” DeLoach said. “We’re going to finish. On the sideline before we took the field, we’re like, ‘We got to go out here and finish. Whatever it takes. We know we got a bye week. Through your body in there and give your all.’ A couple of seconds. It might come out to a game of inches.” And the Seminoles could celebrate. From veterans to those arriving via the transfer portal to freshmen, the field at Death Valley was filled with garnet-and-gold clad players, coaches and fans. Clemson’s seven-year streak in the series was snapped. And for a defense that took the brunt of criticism for BC’s success a week earlier, the Seminoles could smile at how they made the stops late to knock off Clemson and halt the Tigers’ 25-game ACC home winning streak. “It means a lot because my whole time here these guys have beaten me,” DeLoach said. “Just to come out for my last year and get the W at their place, it means a lot for me, the team and the university.”