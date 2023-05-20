Kat Sandercock wins pitching duel as FSU softball outlasts UCF
After a short, run-rule win on Friday, Florida State was pushed to the limit in a prolonged pitching duel against UCF before enduring in a three-plus-hour game.
Kathryn Sandercock scattered six hits and two walks, striking out six in 6.2 innings and allowed just an earned run as the FSU softball team knocked off UCF 5-1 on Saturday afternoon. Makenna Reid recorded the final out, a long fly ball to the track with the bases loaded in the seventh.
“What a gritty ballgame," FSU coach Lonni Alameda said. "We knew UCF was going to be a gritty team and Sarah Willis with the changeup was a real challenge for us. So, I think to grind out a win like that was awesome today. Being able to mix speeds and locations and I thought the defense did a really good job. So, it's nice to get the win and get some rest and see what kind of dogfight we're going to have again tomorrow.”
The Seminoles (52-8) won their 18th straight game and can now take a breather. They won’t have to play until the Sunday regional championship game., avoiding a second game on Saturday. That’s the advantage of winning the first two games, with South Carolina and Marist battling in an elimination game with UCF awaiting the winner of that game later Saturday night.
That Sunday game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m., but has been moved up to 11 a.m. due to projected inclement weather. The if-necessary second game Sunday would be scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
FSU was able to secure a trip to the regional title game with some patience and perseverance. UCF starter Sarah Willis worked slowly and with a methodical routine, but the Seminoles were able to rattle her in the fourth and fifth innings.
With UCF holding a 1-0 run after three innings, Mack Leonard had an RBI groundout in the fourth to tie it up. An inning later, Kaley Mudge hit a grounder at first base but Shannon Doherty’s throw home was well off the mark and allowed two runs to score. FSU chased Willis in the inning and was able to score some insurance runs, too.
Mudge added an RBI double in the seventh and Kaley Harding had an RBI on a ground out later in the inning as FSU pulled away.
Sandercock (24-3) was the ACC’s pitcher of the year and on Saturday delivered in the postseason once again. The right-hander now has 98 strikeouts and 16 walks in 2023.
