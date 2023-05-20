After a short, run-rule win on Friday, Florida State was pushed to the limit in a prolonged pitching duel against UCF before enduring in a three-plus-hour game.

Kathryn Sandercock scattered six hits and two walks, striking out six in 6.2 innings and allowed just an earned run as the FSU softball team knocked off UCF 5-1 on Saturday afternoon. Makenna Reid recorded the final out, a long fly ball to the track with the bases loaded in the seventh.

“What a gritty ballgame," FSU coach Lonni Alameda said. "We knew UCF was going to be a gritty team and Sarah Willis with the changeup was a real challenge for us. So, I think to grind out a win like that was awesome today. Being able to mix speeds and locations and I thought the defense did a really good job. So, it's nice to get the win and get some rest and see what kind of dogfight we're going to have again tomorrow.”

The Seminoles (52-8) won their 18th straight game and can now take a breather. They won’t have to play until the Sunday regional championship game., avoiding a second game on Saturday. That’s the advantage of winning the first two games, with South Carolina and Marist battling in an elimination game with UCF awaiting the winner of that game later Saturday night.

That Sunday game was originally scheduled for 4 p.m., but has been moved up to 11 a.m. due to projected inclement weather. The if-necessary second game Sunday would be scheduled for 1:30 p.m.