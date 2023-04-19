FSU sports information

Florida State pitcher Kathryn Sandercock was named a top 25 finalist for the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year on Wednesday morning. This is the second consecutive year Sandercock has been named a top 25 finalist for the award.

Sandercock (15-3, 1.08 ERA) continues to solidify her spot as one of the greatest pitchers to put on an FSU jersey. She has tallied 94 career wins for the Seminoles, which ranks fourth in school history. She broke the career saves school record with 13 and needs one more save to be the school record holder for saves in a single season. Sandercock has picked up two ACC Pitcher of the Week awards and also threw her first career no-hitter against Syracuse on Mar. 17.

Sandercock looks to become the first Seminole to win the award since Lucy Waldrop in 2014 and would be the third Seminole to win the award as she would join Waldrop and Jessica van der Linden.

The top 25 finalists will be narrowed down to 10 athletes on May 3 and will be trimmed to three athletes on May 17. The winner will be announced prior to the Women's College World Series which begins June 1.

FSU plays at Virginia Tech on Thursday (7 p.m. on ESPN2) in the opener of a three-game series.