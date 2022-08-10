Kayden Lyles out for season

Florida State center Kayden Lyles will miss the season with an injury, coach Mike Norvell announced after Wednesday morning's practice.

Lyles transferred from Wisconsin and took part in spring practices. He had slimmed down to 315 pounds ahead of the fall and was expected to compete for the starting job with Maurice Smith. Lyles started 16 games at Wisconsin.

Norvell said FSU would explore options for Lyles, who is a super senior in 2022. There is some precedent for a seventh year as soccer standout Clara Robbins earned an added year due to injury.

Smith is the Seminoles' best option going into the season, but the Seminoles have also done a considerable amount of cross training. After practice on Wednesday, Norvell mentioned that five or six centers could be in the mix. Among those are Thomas Shrader and Dillan Gibbons could slide over from guard.