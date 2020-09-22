Offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham provided an update of Florida State's offensive preparation for the upcoming Miami game following Tuesday's practice.

Dillingham had high praise for acting head coach Chris Thomsen, calling him one of the "best humans" you'll ever meet.

On the absence of Mike Norvell due to COVID protocol: You're "losing one of the best offensive coaches in college football."

Noted there will an effect but then followed with: "Operation is status quo -- nothing has changed."

Said wide receivers have been doing extra work, showing the proper response after Week 1.



Said all four quarterbacks took reps in Tuesday's practice.

