Kenny Shaw youth camp brings out Winston, Freeman, other former FSU stars

It was part Florida State reunion, part football camp and part community outreach. Former Seminole wide receiver Kenny Shaw hosted his second annual R.A.W. Academy youth football camp this past Sunday in Orlando, and most of the coaches who participated were former FSU players who starred on the biggest stages in college football and the NFL. "These kids want to get to where these guys are and some of them have been," Shaw said. "Why not get them around them?" While most of the Seminole greats were guys whose careers overlapped with Shaw's time at FSU (2010-13), other decades were represented as well. There was Marvin "Snoop" Minnis from the 1990s, Tony Carter from the 2000s and many others.

"Our relationship at Florida State started like nine years ago," said former FSU star and NFL running back Devonta Freeman. "So any time a brother calls or asks for you to come through, you always come through for them. If he calls me, I'm there. I'm gonna pull up. ... The brotherhood that we built and shared at Florida State is unbreakable." "He's my brother," said current New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who teamed with Shaw and many of the others to win the 2013 national championship. "So any time that he comes out here in the community -- in his community -- and just to bring the kids out and support them and give his energy and give his brotherhood to them, I'm with it." Minnis, who said he first met Shaw during an FSU game weekend when the young wide receiver was being recruited, made the drive up from Miami to both support another Seminole and to help provide instruction and guidance to the kids. "I didn't get this when I was coming up," Minnis said. "And I live in Miami. So when Kenny called me and asked if I could be here, no question. I'm here. I don't care how long I have to drive. Anything for the kids. Give them the knowledge -- you can't take it with you. Gotta give that back to the kids. They're our future." Some of the drills were led by current NFL players like Winston and Saints defensive back P.J. Williams.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZW5ueSBTaGF3JiMzOTtzIFIuQS5XLiBDYW1wIG91dHNpZGUgT3Js YW5kbyBpcyB1bmRlcndheSBhbmQgZmVhdHVyZXMgYSBidW5jaCBvZiBmb3Jt ZXIgJiMzOTtOb2xlcyBhcyBndWVzdCBjb2FjaGVzLiBUb255IENhcnRlciBh bmQgUEogV2lsbGlhbXMgcGljdHVyZWQgY29hY2hpbmcgREJzIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YVm5DTk1PTW9kIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vWFZu Q05NT01vZDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBXYXJjaGFudC5jb20gKEBXYXJjaGFu dCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XYXJjaGFudC9zdGF0 dXMvMTUzNjA1NTQ2NzcxMzEyNjQwMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5K dW5lIDEyLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=