Kenny Shaw youth camp brings out Winston, Freeman, other former FSU stars
It was part Florida State reunion, part football camp and part community outreach.
Former Seminole wide receiver Kenny Shaw hosted his second annual R.A.W. Academy youth football camp this past Sunday in Orlando, and most of the coaches who participated were former FSU players who starred on the biggest stages in college football and the NFL.
"These kids want to get to where these guys are and some of them have been," Shaw said. "Why not get them around them?"
While most of the Seminole greats were guys whose careers overlapped with Shaw's time at FSU (2010-13), other decades were represented as well. There was Marvin "Snoop" Minnis from the 1990s, Tony Carter from the 2000s and many others.
"Our relationship at Florida State started like nine years ago," said former FSU star and NFL running back Devonta Freeman. "So any time a brother calls or asks for you to come through, you always come through for them. If he calls me, I'm there. I'm gonna pull up. ... The brotherhood that we built and shared at Florida State is unbreakable."
"He's my brother," said current New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who teamed with Shaw and many of the others to win the 2013 national championship. "So any time that he comes out here in the community -- in his community -- and just to bring the kids out and support them and give his energy and give his brotherhood to them, I'm with it."
Minnis, who said he first met Shaw during an FSU game weekend when the young wide receiver was being recruited, made the drive up from Miami to both support another Seminole and to help provide instruction and guidance to the kids.
"I didn't get this when I was coming up," Minnis said. "And I live in Miami. So when Kenny called me and asked if I could be here, no question. I'm here. I don't care how long I have to drive. Anything for the kids. Give them the knowledge -- you can't take it with you. Gotta give that back to the kids. They're our future."
Some of the drills were led by current NFL players like Winston and Saints defensive back P.J. Williams.
But Williams and several of the other former FSU stars said the biggest gifts they wanted to share were their passion for the game and the inspiration to see that big dreams are possible to attain.
"I just want to be able to show kids that enthusiasm," former FSU and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Vince Williams said. "And give them the opportunity to be able to share in one of my passions in life. ... If Kenny calls me, I'm pulling up. That's it. He's a great human being, a great man. I'm just happy to come out here, help him and support him."
Said former FSU fullback Chad Abram: "When you give back, it means so much to these kids. Kenny's doing a great job with this camp."
Some current NFL players couldn't make the event because of team-scheduled workouts, but the ones who did come out said they felt like they had gone back in time. Immediately remembering old stories from their years at Florida State.
"Whenever we get back around each other, it's natural," Shaw said. "We don't miss a beat."
"It's a brotherhood of guys," said Carter, who recently was named defensive coordinator of the new XFL team being coached by another former FSU and NFL star, Terrell Buckley. "It's guys from the state of Florida and from all over who have love for each other throughout the game."
During his time at Florida State, "Shaw is Raw" became the receiver's calling card among fans and teammates because of his playmaking ability and toughness. Now, in his training work, it stands for Resilient Athletes Worldwide.
While Shaw, who is a new father, didn't necessarily set out to become a trainer of young athletes, he said it became a calling in recent years. And now he's bringing the same drive to that as he did when performing on the field.
Along with working on physical development, Shaw said, he teaches the young athletes to be resilient when life's challenges arise, and to always be good to one another.
"If you be nice to people," Shaw said, "you never know what doors you can open outside of football."
